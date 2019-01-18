SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Megan Huff scored 17 points, Kiana Moore added 15 and Utah beat Colorado 78-59 on Friday night.

Andrea Torres had 14 points and Erika Bean scored 11 for the Utes (16-1, 5-1 Pac-12), who won their fourth in a row since their only setback of the season, a 65-63 loss to then-No. 22 Arizona State.

Utah pushed its lead into double digits for good when Moore’s pair of free throws with 6:32 left in the third quarter made it 49-38. That sparked a 14-4 run and the Utes led 61-42 before the end of the period.

Utah made 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 12 of 22 from the arc.

Alexis Robinson scored a season-high 24 points and Quinessa Caylao-Do added 19 for the Buffaloes (10-7, 0-6). Colorado lost its sixth in a row.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)