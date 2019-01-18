DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system currently over the Pacific Ocean will approach Colorado as we move through the upcoming weekend. By Sunday night it will be somewhere along the coast of Oregon and California.

Clouds will be on the increase around Colorado by Sunday night. Partly cloudy skies will be possible anywhere you go with the potential for mostly cloudy skies along the western slope.

Typically when we see clouds increasing out ahead of an approaching storm they are usually mid and high level clouds. Because it is so cold at those altitudes the clouds tend to be relatively thin so there is hope to see this awesome celestial event.