DENVER (CBS4) – From a free day at the zoo to a giant garage sale, here are four fun things to do this weekend in Colorado.

Free Days at the Denver Zoo

Today and Saturday are free days at the Denver Zoo!

Head out with the whole family and monkey around the park, while checking out the newest animal exhibits and creepy crawlers. The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.

Estes Park Winter Festival

Celebrate the winter season at the Estes Park Winter Festival. Saturday and Sunday, sample beers, browse retail vendors, enjoy live entertainment, and try free food from local food trucks.

Tickets are $15 dollars for adults, and $5 for kids.

Super Duper Garage Sale!

If you like finding deals and something that’s one of a kind, head to the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont for the Super Duper Garage Sale!

Saturday, 90 vendors will show off antiques, collectibles, and more. Admission is $4 for adults, kids 12 and under are free.

“A Bronx Tale”

This is your last weekend to see “A Bronx Tale”. The Broadway musical tells the story of a young man’s coming of age in New York during the 1960s.

Catch a performance at the Buell Theatre today through Sunday. Tickets start at $35.