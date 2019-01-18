By Andrea Flores
Filed Under:A Bronx Tale, Boulder County, Colorado Events, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Denver events, Denver Zoo, Estes Park, Estes Park Winter Festival, Fun Things to Do in Colorado, Fun Things To Do In Denver, Longmont, Super Duper Garage Sale, Weekend Events

DENVER (CBS4) – From a free day at the zoo to a giant garage sale, here are four fun things to do this weekend in Colorado.

(credit CBS)

Free Days at the Denver Zoo

Today and Saturday are free days at the Denver Zoo!

Head out with the whole family and monkey around the park, while checking out the newest animal exhibits and creepy crawlers. The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.

(credit Visit Estes Park)

Estes Park Winter Festival

Celebrate the winter season at the Estes Park Winter Festival. Saturday and Sunday, sample beers, browse retail vendors, enjoy live entertainment, and try free food from local food trucks.

Tickets are $15 dollars for adults, and $5 for kids.

(credit Boulder County)

Super Duper Garage Sale!

If you like finding deals and something that’s one of a kind, head to the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont for the Super Duper Garage Sale!

Saturday, 90 vendors will show off antiques, collectibles, and more. Admission is $4 for adults, kids 12 and under are free.

“A Bronx Tale: The Musical” (credit DCPA)

“A Bronx Tale”

This is your last weekend to see “A Bronx Tale”. The Broadway musical tells the story of a young man’s coming of age in New York during the 1960s.

Catch a performance at the Buell Theatre today through Sunday. Tickets start at $35.

Andrea Flores

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s