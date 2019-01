DENVER (CBS4)– Bicyclists will soon know this year’s route for the Ride The Rockies. The annual announcement party is Friday night.

The party is happening at the History Colorado Center at 7 p.m. Organizers will announce this year’s route, which has been made tougher in recent years.

Last year, the ride was a loop, starting and ending in Breckenridge. The ride totaled 418 miles.