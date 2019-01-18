  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Las Animas County, Las Animas County Sheriff, Matthew Moreno, Taelor Roybal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say Taelor Roybal was driving impaired before last month’s three-car crash that killed her, her 1-year-old baby and southern Colorado sheriff’s deputy Matthew Moreno. Colorado State Patrol says Roybal’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The CSP also said the 23-year-old had a significant amount of OxyContin in her system, KRDO-TV reported.

Sergeant Matthew Moreno (credit: Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office)

The Dec. 12 crash east of Valdez killed Las Animas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Moreno and Roybal’s son, Ezekiel Valdez.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Investigators say Roybal was traveling at 96 mph in a 45 mph zone when she approached a curve and lost control. Her vehicle entered oncoming traffic, striking Moreno’s car head-on.

Investigators say Roybal and Moreno were not wearing seat belts, and the baby’s car seat was not properly secured.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s