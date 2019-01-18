COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say Taelor Roybal was driving impaired before last month’s three-car crash that killed her, her 1-year-old baby and southern Colorado sheriff’s deputy Matthew Moreno. Colorado State Patrol says Roybal’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

The CSP also said the 23-year-old had a significant amount of OxyContin in her system, KRDO-TV reported.

The Dec. 12 crash east of Valdez killed Las Animas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Moreno and Roybal’s son, Ezekiel Valdez.

Investigators say Roybal was traveling at 96 mph in a 45 mph zone when she approached a curve and lost control. Her vehicle entered oncoming traffic, striking Moreno’s car head-on.

Investigators say Roybal and Moreno were not wearing seat belts, and the baby’s car seat was not properly secured.

