CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– After more than a century, a name change could be coming for a neighborhood in Cherry Hills Village. The area with dozens of homes is known as Swastika Acres.

Some people find the name very ugly. Now there’s an ordinance that would allow the name to be changed.

The area consists of 50 homes but no swastikas. The name dates back to the early 1900s when the swastika symbol meant good luck.

Renee Bohrer is one of the residents who was stunned to find the name on her property’s paperwork.

“I found it a little interesting to say the least. It kind of has a negative context to it,” Bohrer said.

The name dates back to 1908 and the Denver Swastika Land Company. That of course was before the Nazis usurped the swastika as it’s symbol riding to power in Germany.

Now the Cherry Hills Village City Council has put in place an ordinance for the residents to change the name if they so choose.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked city council member Al Blum if it was time to change the name.

“Personally I think it’s a bad name associated with the Nazis in World War II,” Blum said.

The swastiksa symbol was used in ancient cultures. But, some in Cherry Hills Village believe the time to dump the name is now.

“I can definitely understand why they would want to get rid of it because of the meaning behind it,” said Bohrer.

Residents would have to start a petition, then vote on a new name change.