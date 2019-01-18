JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A deputy at the Jefferson County Detention Facility has been arrested for allegedly having sex in a correctional institution and bringing contraband into a correctional institution. Myriah Lynn Lovato submitted her resignation letter less than two weeks after she was booked into that institution.

Lovato, 29, was the subject of a criminal investigation on Dec. 22, 2018 after deputies were informed of employee misconduct.

Lovato surrendered herself at the Jefferson County Detention Facility on Jan. 18 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband, sexual conduct in a correctional institute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader issued this statement, “Lovato was hired on January 7, 2016. She completed the POST academy on June 12, 2016 and was assigned to the Detentions Services Division. Upon completion of the criminal investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation.”