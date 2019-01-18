  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Myriah Lynn Lovato

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A deputy at the Jefferson County Detention Facility has been arrested for allegedly having sex in a correctional institution and bringing contraband into a correctional institution. Myriah Lynn Lovato submitted her resignation letter less than two weeks after she was booked into that institution.

Lovato, 29, was the subject of a criminal investigation on Dec. 22, 2018 after deputies were informed of employee misconduct.

Myriah Lovato (credit: Jefferson County)

Lovato surrendered herself at the Jefferson County Detention Facility on Jan. 18 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband, sexual conduct in a correctional institute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader issued this statement, “Lovato was hired on January 7, 2016. She completed the POST academy on June 12, 2016 and was assigned to the Detentions Services Division. Upon completion of the criminal investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s