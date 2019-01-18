MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 25 reopened in Douglas County on Friday afternoon after snow created some icy conditions that led to a multi-vehicle pileup. There were more than 20 vehicles involved in the crash in the Monument Hill area.

The crashes happened on I-25 north of Monument near the county line between Douglas and El Paso County. Traffic was moving very slowly so drivers could avoid the crashes.

In Douglas County, I-25 was open but Palmer Divide east of the interstate was closed as well as Spruce Mountain Road. Chain laws were in effect for I-25 between milemarker 156 and milemarker 174.

That area received several inches of snow.