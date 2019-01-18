  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:I-25, Icy Roads, Interstate 25, Monument, Snow

MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 25 reopened in Douglas County on Friday afternoon after snow created some icy conditions that led to a multi-vehicle pileup. There were more than 20 vehicles involved in the crash in the Monument Hill area.

(credit: CDOT)

The crashes happened on I-25 north of Monument near the county line between Douglas and El Paso County. Traffic was moving very slowly so drivers could avoid the crashes.

In Douglas County, I-25 was open but Palmer Divide east of the interstate was closed as well as Spruce Mountain Road. Chain laws were in effect for I-25 between milemarker 156 and milemarker 174.

That area received several inches of snow.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s