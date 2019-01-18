DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are telling Colorado’s Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner that they need to do more to end the shutdown. Democrats in the state Legislature sent a letter to both senators.

It stated that 1,500 federal workers in Colorado didn’t receive paychecks last week. They also mentioned that food stamp recipients are at risk, along with businesses and National Parks struggling during the government shutdown.

“This letter is really about urging our federal delegation, particularly our senators, to say, ‘Put an end to this. Really lead and make sure the federal government puts the needs of the people above politics.’ This is madness, it has to stop,” said Rep. Kerry Tipper, a Democrat representing Lakewood.

The State Labor Office says 2,000 federal employees in Colorado have filed for unemployment assistance because of the shutdown.