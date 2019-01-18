  • CBS4On Air

(CBS/AP) – Gladys Knight will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s Super Bowl. The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she’s proud to use her voice to “unite and represent our country” in her hometown of Atlanta.

Gladys Knight, known as the “Empress of Soul,” performs in 2018 in New York. (credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

In a video released by the NFL, Knight said she hopes the National Anthem will “touch people in a different way.”

“We’ve been singing it forever. But this time, I would hope that they would feel it so deeply that it would lift them to a higher place,” she said.

The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LIII live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. Kickoff time is 4:30 p.m.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

