(CBS/AP) – Gladys Knight will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s Super Bowl. The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she’s proud to use her voice to “unite and represent our country” in her hometown of Atlanta.

In a video released by the NFL, Knight said she hopes the National Anthem will “touch people in a different way.”

“We’ve been singing it forever. But this time, I would hope that they would feel it so deeply that it would lift them to a higher place,” she said.

The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.

CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LIII live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. Kickoff time is 4:30 p.m.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)