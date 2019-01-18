DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in several weeks Colorado’s average snowpack is back over 100% and that is some great news. Numbers are even up in the two driest river basins in the southwestern part of the state.

Colorado’s snowpack started off strong in October and November with some of the heaviest early season snowfall in years, but then conditions dried out significantly during December.

The most recent parade of storms have dropped more than two feet of snow on Steamboat Springs in just a matter of days. Similar totals have been recorded is parts of the San Juan Mountains.