  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Denver Forecast, Mountain Snow, Rocky Mountains, Winter Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be much colder in Denver and eastern Colorado Friday behind a cold front associated with the latest winter storm. It’s a relatively warm weather system with air from the Pacific Ocean.

Snow on Vail Pass early Friday morning (credit: CDOT)

Heavy snow fell overnight in the high country with some rain in valleys. That led to some school closings. Schools in Bayfield, Pagosa Springs and Aspen were closed Friday.

A CBS4 Weather Watcher in Glenwood Springs reported a little over a quarter-inch of rain overnight. More snow is expected through Friday evening but it will not be as intense. Additional accumulations in the mountains will average in the 3-6 inch range.

Light snow showers are possible in Denver and on the northeast plains through the afternoon hours with little to no accumulation. The higher elevations west and south of downtown Denver, including Evergreen, Conifer and Castle Rock, could see a few quick inches of snow.

Skies should rapidly clear out overnight with warmer weather ahead for the weekend.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s