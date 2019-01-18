DENVER (CBS4) – It will be much colder in Denver and eastern Colorado today behind a cold front associated with the latest winter storm. It’s a relatively warm weather system with air from the Pacific Ocean.

Heavy snow fell overnight in the high country with some rain in valleys. A CBS4 Weather Watcher in Glenwood Springs reported a little over a quarter-inch of rain overnight. More snow is expected through Friday evening but it will not be as intense. Additional accumulations in the mountains will average in the 3-6 inch range.

Light snow showers are possible in Denver and on the northeast plains through the afternoon hours with little to no accumulation. The higher elevations west and south of downtown Denver, including Evergreen, Conifer and Castle Rock, could see a few quick inches of snow.

Skies should rapidly clear out overnight with warmer weather ahead for the weekend.