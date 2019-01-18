After the snow comes the cold. After the snow clears from our state, we’re worried about icy conditions overnight into Saturday morning. Our snow had a lot of liquid in it, and there were still many puddles and wet spots around after the storm cleared.

Watch for icy roads, sidewalks, and parking lots if you’re heading out early on Saturday morning.

Lows will drop to the teens and 20s for the Front Range, and we’ll take a little bit to get above freezing on Saturday.

Highs later on Saturday should climb to the upper 40s and low 50s, so we will see lots of melting in the afternoon.