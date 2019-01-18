  • CBS4On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller are among five finalists for the NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, New York Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum and Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth are also finalists for the award, which annually recognizes players for exceptional community service in their team cities and hometowns.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 30: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Each of the finalists will receive an additional $10,000 for his foundation or charity of choice, with the winner determined through a vote by their NFL peers. The recipient will be announced on Jan. 31 at the NFLPA’s Super Bowl press conference in Atlanta and will get a $100,000 donation.

The award was previously known as the Byron Whizzer White Award before being re-established this past fall to honor Page, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who was active with the NFLPA as a player representative in the 1970s and continues to have an impact.

Philadelphia defensive end Chris Long won the award last year.

