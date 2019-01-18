DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re a country music fan in Denver, you’re in good company. With so many country music fans, there is no shortage of country bars. These venues offer stages on which to see your favorite acts, and plenty of room for dancing. From well-known venues to those that are a little smaller and more intimate, there is a country bar for people who want to mingle with fellow country fans. Get your cowboy boots and head over to one of these bars to dance, drink and have a fabulous time.

Grizzly Rose

5450 N. Valley Highway

Denver, CO 80216

(303) 295-1330

www.grizzlyrose.com

With country acts ranging from Kellie Pickler to smaller, local bands, the Grizzly Rose is one of the most popular country bars in the state. Every weekend, people come from all over to dance and watch quality bands. With excellent drink specials, this bar is a fun place for all. Its dance floor is separate from the bar area, so people don’t bump into each other. Ample square footage makes for a comfortable night out without being packed in and having to push your way through a crowd. Grizzly Rose also hosts country dancing lessons, and 18+ nights, so teens can join in on the fun.

Stampede

2430 S. Havana St.

Aurora, CO 80014

(303) 696-7686

www.stampedeclub.net

Another popular venue, Stampede is as fun for its people watching as it is for dancing. With seven different bars, it’s pretty easy to get a drink without having to wait or cram in with a lot of people. Its elevated dance floor separates dancers from drinkers, so you can chill in your own comfort zone. Stampede also has a restaurant, a mechanical bull and pool tables. Once in a while, the DJ will throw a random Top 40 track into the mix as well, which attracts a wide variety of people.

Charlie’s

900 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80210

(303) 839-8890

www.charliesdenver.com

Located near the Ogden Theater, Charlie’s is a fun place to hang out after a show. One of Denver’s oldest gay bars, Charlie’s is popular with locals of all types. It is a fun place in which to mingle with people from the neighborhood, and campy theme nights always make for a good time. On Wednesdays from 8 to 9 p.m., Charlie’s hosts country dancing lessons with Willy, so if you’re the type with two left feet, you can brush up on the steps prior to your night out. This venue also hosts open mic nights on Mondays for newbies to hone their performance skills.

Buffalo Rose Saloon

1119 Washington Ave.

Golden, CO 80401

(303) 278-6800

www.buffalorose.net

One of the oldest watering holes in the metro area, Buffalo Rose Saloon has been around since the height of the Gold Rush. Its mainstage hosts a variety of musicians, including local and national country bands. In the summer, the bar hosts concerts on its patio, so you can enjoy a band without feeling stifled. Its history is as rich as the town in which it lives, so if you want to see a genuine piece of the Wild West, this is a great place to do it. This bar also hosts UFC viewing parties, stand up comedy and much more.

Cowboy Lounge

1941 Market St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 226-1570

www.tavernhg.com

Its location in the thick of the Lodo club scene makes the Cowboy Lounge a popular venue. It is easily accessible from the clubs and bars on Market and Blake, and it’s definitely a fun stop. Playing a mix of country and rock, this bar is different in that people are more likely to two step than to twerk on the dance floor. It also has great drink specials and an awesome cowboy-themed ladies’ night on Thursdays. The Cowboy Lounge also hosts some fun giveaways with prizes including concert tickets and VIP tickets to sporting events. So you might just end the night with a front row seat to your favorite game.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com and was written by Alaina Brandenburger.