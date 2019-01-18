  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has issued an Avalanche Warning for several mountain ranges in western Colorado, including the Flat Tops and San Juans. Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

Large natural and human-triggered avalanches are very likely over the next few days. Just before 10:30 a.m. the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office tweeted that an avalanche slide crossed onto Highway 145 south of Telluride.

According to the CAIC, avalanches may break across terrain features and run long distances.

Avalanches will be large enough to bury or even kill those caught in a slide. Travel in or below avalanche terrain is not recommended until further notice.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Chris Spears

