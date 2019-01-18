  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Adams County, Amber Alert, eternity duran, Kidnapping, larry guerra, Northglenn, unity duran

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn Police are looking for two missing children.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has activated an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Eternity Duran and 12-year-old Unity Duran. Both are of American Indian descent. Eternity is described as a 4-foot, 8-inch female with shoulder-length brown hair. Unity is a 4-foot, 2-inch tall female with long brown hair and glasses.

Eternity Duran, Unity Duran and Larry Guerra (credit: Northglenn Police)

The girls are believed to be with 61-year-old Larry Guerra. His connection to the girls is unknown. The three are believed to be in a 2006 red Dodge Ram 1500 truck with Colorado license plate UOL-507.

Guerra has a history of violence and is believed to have weapons.

They were last scene in the 1200 block of Regina Lane in Northglenn.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s