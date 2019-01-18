NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn Police are looking for two missing children.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has activated an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Eternity Duran and 12-year-old Unity Duran. Both are of American Indian descent. Eternity is described as a 4-foot, 8-inch female with shoulder-length brown hair. Unity is a 4-foot, 2-inch tall female with long brown hair and glasses.

The girls are believed to be with 61-year-old Larry Guerra. His connection to the girls is unknown. The three are believed to be in a 2006 red Dodge Ram 1500 truck with Colorado license plate UOL-507.

Guerra has a history of violence and is believed to have weapons.

They were last scene in the 1200 block of Regina Lane in Northglenn.