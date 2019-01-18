WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Adams County deputy shot after an exchange of gunfire late Wednesday night has died. The Greeley Police Department, which has taken the lead in the investigation, says Deputy Jesse Bennett Jenson of Johnstown died Friday around 6 p.m.

Jenson, 41, was driving one vehicle of two that law enforcement were chasing Wednesday night at high speeds on Highway 85 from Platteville. Jenson stopped his vehicle near 42nd Avenue and Highway 85 in Evans. Officers then confronted Jenson, and an officer fired their weapon.

Jenson was rushed to North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley in critical condition and passed Friday evening.

A Critical Incident Response Team from the 19th Judicial District in Greeley continues to investigate the shooting.