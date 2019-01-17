DENVER (AP/CBS4) — Colorado’s new governor is taking several steps to promote the use of electric and zero-emission vehicles. Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday the steps are part of his efforts to combat climate change. That includes a goal to achieve 100 percent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2040.

The Democrat says promoting electric vehicles, buses and trucks is essential to that goal.

“Today I signed an Executive Order that will help Coloradans save money on gas and reduce healthcare costs by increasing the availability of and infrastructure for electric vehicles in Colorado!” he wrote on Facebook.

Polis is creating a working group to promote electric vehicles. He’s also asking the state Department of Transportation to develop similar policies.

Polis says some state funds will be invested in electric vehicles and infrastructure, such as a growing network of charging stations.

Those funds come from a settlement with Volkswagen, which in 2015 admitted it cheated on emissions tests for cars sold in the U.S.

Tim Jackson, the head of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, issued the following statement about the governor’s plan.

“We trust Colorado consumers, who care about the environment as much as anyone, to be able to freely choose to buy the vehicles that they need at home or work. These consumers range from rural Coloradans who farm and ranch to suburban parents who need to transport the Little League or soccer team. Three-quarters of Coloradans choose vehicles from the light truck category, which includes pickups and SUVs, to meet Colorado’s challenging driving conditions. There is a reason you don’t see electric vehicles pulling horse trailers or hauling six kids to their events. Colorado’s consumers are also free to choose to purchase electric vehicles that are readily available on the market. Colorado’s consumers do not need the government telling them what vehicles they should buy. Let’s keep car-buying decisions in the hands of our citizens, not unelected California bureaucrats.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)