EVANS, Colo. (AP) – Police say an officer wounded the driver of a car after a chase in northern Colorado in the 10th police-involved shooting in the state this month. The latest shooting happened Wednesday night in Evans.

Police in nearby Greeley say authorities were chasing two vehicles and eventually were able to stop them in Evans. According to a statement from police, officers contacted one of the drivers and an officer fired. The driver was taken to the hospital but that person’s condition isn’t known.

It’s not clear what police departments were involved in the chase.

