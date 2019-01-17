  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Evans, Greeley, Greeley Police, Officer-Involved Shooting, Weld County

EVANS, Colo. (AP) – Police say an officer wounded the driver of a car after a chase in northern Colorado in the 10th police-involved shooting in the state this month. The latest shooting happened Wednesday night in Evans.

Police in nearby Greeley say authorities were chasing two vehicles and eventually were able to stop them in Evans. According to a statement from police, officers contacted one of the drivers and an officer fired. The driver was taken to the hospital but that person’s condition isn’t known.

It’s not clear what police departments were involved in the chase.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s