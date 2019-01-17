  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Rick Sallinger
Filed Under:Michael Clifton, Rene Lima-Marin

DENVER (CBS4)– An Arapahoe County District court judge has ruled that Michael Clifton should not be released from prison. He was sentenced to 98 years behind bars in a 1998 case as the co-defendant of Rene Lima-Marin, who was accidentally released nine decades too early.

Michael Clifton (credit: CBS)

Clifton’s attorney Adam Frank argued in filings and hearings that Clifton should be released under “equal protection under the law.”

The judge disagreed saying “the factors that led to Lima-Marin’s freedom are entirely separate from those which are similar between him and the petitioner (Clifton).”

Rene Lima-Marin (credit: CBS)

Lima-Marin, in a highly publicized case, was released due to a governmental paperwork error in which his sentence was marked down in records as concurrent rather than consecutive.

After eight years in prison Lima-Marin was mistakenly released, married, had a family and led “an exemplary” life according to the judge’s order.

(credit: CBS)

Lima-Marin was re-arrested after six years when the mistake was discovered, then ultimately freed again.

Clifton has been involved in incidents in prison according to testimony, but that was not a factor in the judge’s decision. The judge found that despite both men being involved in the same video store robberies and sentenced together, their cases were not related enough for Clifton to be freed.

Rick Sallinger

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s