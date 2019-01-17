DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tells CBS4 he’s looking at ways to help furloughed federal workers. One problem: the partial government shutdown has put the nation’s food stamp program in jeopardy. On Wednesday, Polis personally called some recipients in Colorado to warn them about the situation.

The SNAP program is funded through February so the state moved-up the deadline to reapply for assistance. Recipients have until next Tuesday.

The governor told CBS4 political specialist Shaun Boyd he’s also exploring other ways to help the furloughed federal workers.

“We’re looking at ways we can extend unemployment to some of those folks, because it’s already been almost a month without a paycheck. So this is a real life issue. Washington needs to get its act together – Democrat, Republican — and by all means debate border security but there’s no reason to have that debate while the government is closed,” Polis stated.

“Financially what’s the cost to Colorado?” Boyd asked Polis.

“It’s enormous both to the public and private sector. There’s not a good estimate of that cost in aggregate. We know how much wages haven’t been paid, we know a lot of these figures, but there’s an amplifying effect to that cost — whether it’s delays at the airport, whether it’s federal contractors who have that uncertainty, there’s a whole chain reaction that occurs when there’s this kind of federal shutdown.”

Related: Gov. Jared Polis’ Budget Proposal Includes Full-Day Kindergarten, Paid Parental Leave