By Lauren Whitney

Heavy snow is already hitting Colorado’s high country and Western Slope, all thanks to an area of low pressure off to our west and a cold front that will come through on Friday.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place through 6:00 pm on Friday as heavy snow is expected for many mountain areas. Places like Rabbit Ears Pass, Telluride, Ouray, and other northwestern mountain locations could see 8 to 16 inches of snow. You add in 40+ mph winds and travel could be pretty tough.

Aspen, Vail, Steamboat Springs, and Crested Butte are under a Winter Weather Advisory for up to 12 inches of snow. Areas like Craig, Hayden, and Meeker could see around 5 inches of snow.

The snow will wind down on Friday evening, but some lighter snow may linger into Saturday morning.

For the Denver area, we could see a quick burst of brief heavy snow while a cold front moves through on Friday afternoon. Accumulation will be minor, less than an inch as this should move through quickly. We’ll see some wind and much cooler temperatures.

