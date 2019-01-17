The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place Sunday, February 10th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the first round of performers for this incredible event were finally announced earlier this morning. Taking the stage on Music’s Biggest Night will be current nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves. Alicia Keys was also announced as the show’s host earlier this week.

This year’s awards will feature a pair of GRAMMY stage debuts for both Camilla Cabella and Shawn Mendes who have each received two nominations. Cardi B leads this talented pack of performers with five nominations and two-time GRAMMY winner Kacey Musgraves is hot on her heels with four nods of her own.

Be sure to tune into CBS for all the action on Sunday, February 10th (8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT) and check back here for more updates as we get closer to the big night. Check your local listings for more information.