Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – Someone in Monument bought a lottery ticket that won them nearly $3.3 million. The Colorado Lottery announced the news of the winning ticket late Wednesday night.

“We have a winner!” Colorado Lottery wrote on Twitter. And on their Facebook page they wrote “Awww yeah!!!”

The winning numbers were 1-4-20-25-30-31 and the ticket matched all six numbers.

gettyimages 903496834 Awww Yeah!!!: Colorado Lottery Announces $3.3 Million Winner

(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Highway 105 just off Interstate 25.

So far it’s not known who won the $3,294,737 prize.

