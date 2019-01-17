ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — Denver Broncos third-year long snapper Casey Kreiter has been named to the Pro Bowl. Kreiter was chosen by Los Angeles Charges head coach Anthony Lynn as a “need” player for the Pro Bowl.

Lynn’s staff will coach the AFC in the league’s annual all-star game in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 27.

Kreiter wrote on Twitter:

“Extremely honored and excited to be selected to my first Pro Bowl! I couldn’t have done it without the support of the coaches, staff, and teammates here in Denver.”

And his tweet displayed an animated image of a dancing Mickey Mouse.

Kreiter joins linebacker Von Miller and injured running back Phillip Lindsay as Pro Bowl selections from the Broncos. Lindsay won’t play in the game because he’s recovering from surgery to his right wrist.

