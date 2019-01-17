DENVER (CBS4) – A new winter storm will move into Colorado Thursday night with another round of strong wind and mountain snow. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says that avalanche danger will rapidly rise with the addition of new snow on a weak snowpack.

Most mountain areas will see anywhere from 6-12″ of snow starting Thursday night and lasting through the day on Friday. There is potential for up to 16″ of snow on the Grand Mesa and Battlement Mesa, as well as in the Flat Tops, West Elk and Sawatch Mountain Ranges.

The CAIC says if the snowfall forecast verifies there will be potential for large, easy-to-trigger avalanches. Some avalanches will release naturally.

Backcountry travel in avalanche terrain is not advised starting Thursday night.

RELATED: Investigation Reveals Skier In Avalanche School Was Buried By Two Snowslides