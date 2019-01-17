  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora West College Prep Academy is the first school in Aurora Public Schools to have a four year graduation rate of 100 percent. To celebrate, the school on Wednesday invited that first class — the Class of 2018 — back to congratulate this year’s seniors.

(credit: CBS)

Superintendent Rico Munn was on hand for the celebration.

“We are so excited and so honored and humbled to be a part of that day for you and your families. To see you accomplishing something, to see you starting to shape successful futures,” Munn said.

(credit: CBS)

District officials say graduation rates have increased nearly 25 percent in the last five years.

The state of Colorado’s overall graduation rate is also up.

