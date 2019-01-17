AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora West College Prep Academy is the first school in Aurora Public Schools to have a four year graduation rate of 100 percent. To celebrate, the school on Wednesday invited that first class — the Class of 2018 — back to congratulate this year’s seniors.

Superintendent Rico Munn was on hand for the celebration.

“We are so excited and so honored and humbled to be a part of that day for you and your families. To see you accomplishing something, to see you starting to shape successful futures,” Munn said.

District officials say graduation rates have increased nearly 25 percent in the last five years.

The state of Colorado’s overall graduation rate is also up.