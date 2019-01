ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Adams County rushed to put out a fire burning in the basement of a home on Thursday morning. Fire crews had to chop holes in the roof of the home on Elati Street near Highway 36.

Firefighters used fans to get the smoke out of the home. There was so much smoke, it was visible to drivers on Highway 36.

Everyone escaped the burning home safely, including a dog, before firefighters arrived. What caused the fire is being investigated.