EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) – A male deputy from Adams County was shot and injured after a police chase in Weld County on Wednesday night. He was off-duty at the time.

The deputy was taken to a hospital but his condition isn’t known as of Thursday afternoon. His name isn’t being released.

The chase started at 10:25 p.m., according to Greeley police. Officers chased two cars on Highway 85 from Platteville to Evans after the drivers “failed to yield to officers.” In Evans they stopped one of the cars and police said “an officer discharged their weapon.” The driver of one of the cars turned out to be the deputy.

An investigation is underway into why shots were fired in the incident.