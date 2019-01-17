  • CBS4On Air

(CBS) – The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 10 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the first round of performers for this event were announced Thursday morning. Taking the stage on Music’s Biggest Night will be current nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves.

Cardi B (credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Alicia Keys was also announced as the show’s host earlier this week.

This year’s awards will feature a pair of GRAMMY stage debuts for both Camilla Cabella and Shawn Mendes who have each received two nominations. Cardi B leads this talented pack of performers with five nominations and two-time GRAMMY winner Kacey Musgraves is hot on her heels with four nods of her own.

You can watch the Recording Academy’s 61st annual Grammy Awards live on Sunday, Feb. 10 on CBS4 at 6 p.m.

