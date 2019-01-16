DEVELOPING STORYBull rider Mason Lowe dies at National Western Stock Show after a bull steps on his chest
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mason Lowe, National Western Stock Show, Professional Bull Riders

DENVER (CBS4) – The death of a professional bull rider during a competition in the National Western Stock Show in Denver has shaken the close-knit rodeo community. Officials with the Professional Bull Rider’s said they are planning a remembrance ceremony for Mason Lowe on Wednesday night.

gettyimages 642291706 1 Stock Show Tragedy: Remembrance Ceremony Planned For Bull Rider Mason Lowe

Mason Lowe competes during the PBR Kansas City Invitational at Sprint Center on 2017 in Kansas City. (credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport)

“Tonight’s remembrance of Mason is all coming together; we don’t have details on the tribute but will keep you posted,” organizers said in a statement. “Please understand the shock and sadness surrounding Mason’s death. At this point, the league is are issuing this statement and declining interviews.”

gettyimages 634810674 Stock Show Tragedy: Remembrance Ceremony Planned For Bull Rider Mason Lowe

Mason Lowe rides Cochise during the 15/15 round of the PBR Kansas City Invitational at the Sprint Center in 2017 in Kansas City. (credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old bull rider died after being stepped on by a bull during a competition Tuesday night.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away Tuesday night evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver,” PBR CEO Sean Gleason stated. “The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s