DENVER (CBS4) – The death of a professional bull rider during a competition in the National Western Stock Show in Denver has shaken the close-knit rodeo community. Officials with the Professional Bull Rider’s said they are planning a remembrance ceremony for Mason Lowe on Wednesday night.

“Tonight’s remembrance of Mason is all coming together; we don’t have details on the tribute but will keep you posted,” organizers said in a statement. “Please understand the shock and sadness surrounding Mason’s death. At this point, the league is are issuing this statement and declining interviews.”

The 25-year-old bull rider died after being stepped on by a bull during a competition Tuesday night.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away Tuesday night evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver,” PBR CEO Sean Gleason stated. “The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family.”