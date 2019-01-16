  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Peter Wing, Quandary Peak, Skier Death, Summit County

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a backcountry skier who died on Quandary Peak in Colorado’s Summit County.

The Summit Daily News reports 22-year-old Peter Wing, of Denver, was skiing with a companion when he fell Sunday morning at about 13,400 feet elevation. Coroner Regan Wood says Wing died of blunt-force injuries.

The Summit County Rescue Group used a helicopter to reach the skier, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is the second death on Quandary Peak in the last six months. A 67-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on the Quandary Peak Trail while hiking in late July.

