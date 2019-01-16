BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Preparing for disaster could actually save lots of money and lives!

We live in a state that from time to time depending on the weather can be struck with everything from wildfires to floods.

A new report from researchers at University of Colorado, Boulder and the National Institute of Building Sciences say that if communities make the effort to prepare for disasters before they happen lots of money can be saved in the long run.

The report took a look at how cities and communities can save billions of dollars by putting mitigation efforts in place for things like wildfire or flooding.

The Institute research shows an 11 to 1 ratio. Meaning that on average for every dollar spent now there may be an 11 dollar savings in the decades down the road.

That money now could be spent on things like creating defensible space around structures for fire prevention or making sure new structures meet or exceed current building codes. It could also, mean investing in things like fuel breaks around mountain sub-divisions or even fixing storm drains in small municipalities that are known to flooding problems.

“Natural hazard mitigation saves,” said CU Boulder’s Keith Porter, a research professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering. “Mitigation can be a costly decision, but this study should help people to make a more informed choice about how to save their property and their well being.”