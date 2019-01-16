  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fort Lupton, Officer-Involved Shooting

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Lupton investigated an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

fort lupton ois 2 Officer Involved Shooting Investigated In Fort Lupton

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened after 2 p.m. It is unclear how many suspects were involved or what led up to the shooting.

fort lupton ois 3 Officer Involved Shooting Investigated In Fort Lupton

(credit: CBS)

This is the ninth officer-involved shooting in Colorado in the past eight days. The first in this recent string was Jan. 9 in Pueblo, followed by Jan. 10 in Westminster, Jan. 12 in Fort Collins, the same day there was one in Colorado Springs, on Jan. 13 in Pueblo County, Jan. 14 in Frisco, Jan. 15 in Aurora, and Wednesday in Englewood and Fort Lupton.

fort lupton ois 1 Officer Involved Shooting Investigated In Fort Lupton

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the scene on Wednesday afternoon. There was a large area cordoned off near a home with a gold minivan parked nearby. Several investigators were gathering evidence.

fort lupton ois Officer Involved Shooting Investigated In Fort Lupton

(credit: CBS)

fort lupton Officer Involved Shooting Investigated In Fort Lupton

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s