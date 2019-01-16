FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Lupton investigated an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened after 2 p.m. It is unclear how many suspects were involved or what led up to the shooting.

This is the ninth officer-involved shooting in Colorado in the past eight days. The first in this recent string was Jan. 9 in Pueblo, followed by Jan. 10 in Westminster, Jan. 12 in Fort Collins, the same day there was one in Colorado Springs, on Jan. 13 in Pueblo County, Jan. 14 in Frisco, Jan. 15 in Aurora, and Wednesday in Englewood and Fort Lupton.

Copter4 flew over the scene on Wednesday afternoon. There was a large area cordoned off near a home with a gold minivan parked nearby. Several investigators were gathering evidence.