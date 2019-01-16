DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver resident has contagious measles and now health officials are trying to identify people who may have come into contact with this person. The contagious period has been identified as Jan. 9-14.

Denver Public Health, along with the Denver Denver Department of Public Health & Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working to notify people who may have been exposed to measles during this time.

The person is believed to have contracted measles during international travel.

Measles is a highly-contagious respiratory disease that is spread by coughing and sneezing. It can be dangerous for infants who haven’t been vaccinated, people with weakened immune systems and those who have not been immunized.

People who visited the following locations during the following times may have been exposed to measles and should be aware of measles symptoms:

Blue Creek Therapeutic Health Spa

7488 East 29th Ave., Denver, CO, 80238

Thursday, 01/10/19 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

King Soopers (Stapleton)

2810 Quebec St., Denver, CO, 80207

Thursday, 01/10/2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Care Now Urgent Care

3001 N. Havana St., Denver, CO 80238

Friday, 01/12/19 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph Hospital Emergency Department

1375 East 19th Ave., Denver, CO, 80218

Sunday, 01/13/2019 between the hours of noon and 9 p.m.

Saint Joseph Hospital, 5th Floor, West Wing

1375 East 19th Ave., Denver, CO, 80218

From Sunday, 01/13/2019 starting at 8:30 p.m. to Monday, 01/14/2019 at 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who believes they were exposed is asked to be alert for measles symptoms and call your healthcare provider to ask if you are up-to-date n measles vaccinations. According to Denver Public Health, you are at a lower risk of getting measles if you were born before 1957, have had measles or have had one or more measles shots (the measles vaccine is included in the MMR vaccine).

People who were not in the locations listed above during those specific times are not at risk for measles.

Additional Information from Denver Public Health:

If you may have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms, immediately notify your healthcare provider BY TELEPHONE explaining a possible measles exposure and symptoms. This will allow your provider to evaluate you without placing others at risk. If you do not have health care provider, please call an urgent care center or emergency department. For additional information, please call CO-HELP or 303-389-1687 (toll free: 1-877-462-2911).

“It’s important that anyone who was at these locations and is experiencing possible symptoms of measles receives guidance on medical evaluation and treatment immediately,” said Bob McDonald, executive director of Denver Public Health & Environment and the public health administrator for the City of Denver. “Calling a medical provider first, before physically showing up, is absolutely critical to minimize the possible exposure of other individuals.”

People with measles symptoms should not go to child care facilities, school, work or out in public, since they may spread the disease to others.

“Measles can spread before we even know it is here,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state communicable disease epidemiologist, “and it can find its way quickly into pockets of unvaccinated people. Vaccination is the only effective preventive measure against measles.”

Measles symptoms

Measles symptoms typically begin 7 to 14 days after exposure, but may take up to 21 days to appear. They include:

Fever, runny nose, red eyes that are sensitive to light and coughing.

Two to four days after the first symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

A person with measles is contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears.

Vaccine recommendations

Denver Public Health urges people to review their and their children’s vaccination records against the recommended vaccine schedules to ensure they are up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Childhood and adult vaccines are covered by most insurance. For no- or low-cost vaccines, people can visit the Denver Public Health immunization clinic.

Additional facts about measles are available on the Denver Public Health website. People with additional questions should call their primary care provider or 303-389-1687 (toll free: 1-877-462-2911).