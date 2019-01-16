DENVER (CBS4) – The death of a professional bull rider after being injured during a competition in the National Western Stock Show in Denver has shaken the close-knit rodeo community. Officials with the Professional Bull Rider’s said they are planning a remembrance ceremony for Mason Lowe on Wednesday night.

“Tonight’s remembrance of Mason is all coming together; we don’t have details on the tribute but will keep you posted,” organizers said in a statement. “Please understand the shock and sadness surrounding Mason’s death. At this point, the league is are issuing this statement and declining interviews.”

Officials with the National Western Stock Show said there would be a tribute to Lowe at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Coliseum, during the PBR Finals. The Finals are a ticketed event.

“Our entire rodeo family and every member of the Stock Show community is saddened by the loss of bull rider Mason Lowe,” said Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show President and CEO. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the Lowe family, his fellow bull riders and the entire PBR organization.”

The NWSS and PBR will conduct a special in-arena fundraiser for the Lowe family and they have set up a fundraising page for those interested in donating to the Lowe family. Click here to make a donation.

The 25-year-old bull rider died after being stepped on by a bull during a competition Tuesday night.

“He was great, he come to all the rodeos. He was from Missouri but we did a lot together, you know… And just a great young guy,” said Payden Franks, a stock contractor who knew Lowe.

According to PBR, Lowe competed at his first PBR event on October 21, 2011, at the Touring Pro Division event in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Within less than 10 months, Lowe made his premier series debut in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on August 10, 2012, and posted the first qualified ride of his career (87 points on Super Cool Kat). The 18-year-old rider even got to try his best against a rising star by the name of Bushwacker.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away Tuesday night evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver,” PBR CEO Sean Gleason stated. “The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family.”