DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis pitched his first budget proposal to lawmakers on the Joint Budget Committee on Wednesday. The budget includes some campaign promises.

Among his funding priorities, a program allowing Coloradans to import prescription drugs from Canada, new oil and gas inspectors and paid parental leave for state employees.

Gov. Jared Polis

The governor’s biggest request is $227 million for free full-day kindergarten in Colorado.

Polis told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd the funding identified for that is one of the most stable parts of the budget.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Gov. Jared Polis

“We’re also suggesting to the Legislature that this year alone, we leave $92 million unspent. We have a surplus of $92 million. We want to put that into the state education fund to help make sure that we can prevent any cutbacks during a recession,” said Polis.

The budget needs approval from the Joint Budget Committee. Some lawmakers on that committee are concerned the ongoing commitment to full-day kindergarten may not be sustainable.

