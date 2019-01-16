Filed Under:Afghanistan, Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, Soldiers Homecoming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Another group of soldiers stationed at Fort Carson are back on U.S. soil. More than 170 soldiers were greeted by friends and family on Tuesday.

The troops came back from Afghanistan; many of them were gone for at least nine months.

One father met his 4-month-old daughter for the first time.

“I was not there for her birth, so this is amazing. This is more than what I could ask for,” said Juan Delgado.

“He didn’t know I was coming. I was 20 weeks pregnant when he left, so it’s definitely bitter sweet to be home,” Delgado’s wife said.

Approximately 200 Fort Carson additional soldiers will be returning home on Wednesday night. They deployed to Afghanistan in April.

