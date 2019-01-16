(HOODLINE) – Visiting Overland, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a tavern-styled eatery to an award-winning distillery and more.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Overland, using both Yelp data and Hoodline stats to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

The Brutal Poodle

Topping the list is bar and traditional American spot The Brutal Poodle. Located at 1967 S. Broadway, it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp.

This hard rock-inspired tavern serves up “tasty eats and mean drinks” on its eclectic menu, with items like its Poodle Bites (jalapeño cheddar corn breading, smoked sausage and mustard aioli), Brisket Sammy (house smoked brisket with house barbecue, pickles and slaw on a brioche bun) and Surf and Turf Rellenos (beef tenderloin, shrimp, monterey jack, cheddar, hatch chiles and green chili).

Its drink menu includes a variety of cocktails, like the Lars Ulrich, with peach Ciroc, Cointreau, lime and splash cran. (Check out the full menu here.)

David I., who reviewed it on Dec. 21, wrote, “Excellent food coming out of this unassuming little dive bar. Brought some picky eaters here and they loved the food as is, even with all the unorthodox flavor presentations.”

La Cour Bistro and Art Bar

Next up is bar, music venue and French spot La Cour Bistro and Art Bar, situated at 1643 S. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This bar and bistro features artwork by monthly artists and performances by musicians, who change daily. Its menu includes appetizers like the Bresaola Tartine (Bresaola, goat cheese and balsamic reduction served on toasted ciabatta) and entrees like the Wild Caught Salmon Du Jour served with herbed rice and vegetables.

The bar menu also includes a variety of wine, beer and cocktails like its Elixir of Truth, with G-Vine Floraison gin, Amaro CioCiaro, yellow Chartreuse, lemon, crushed ice and a garden herb bouquet.

Yelper Gus A. said, “Very good food and ambiance. Quite informal. You really feel like you are in an old cafe. The artists performing were formidable, the service was great and the food and drinks very well prepared and mixed.”

The Breakfast King

Diner, breakfast and brunch spot The Breakfast King is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1100 S. Santa Fe Drive, four stars out of 407 reviews.

This restaurant is filled with picturesque red booths and bar stools, giving it a classic diner feel and serves comfort food like its tuna melt, chicken fried steak, french toast and pancakes. It’s also open 24/7 for those who like to dabble in late-night eats.

Russ D. wrote, “This is a classic diner restaurant with comfort food. The green chili is delicious. It’s open 24 hours a day. Standard coffee. Standard biscuits and gravy. It’s all about the atmosphere.”

GB Fish and Chips

GB Fish and Chips, a British spot that offers fish and chips, seafood and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 398 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1311 S. Broadway to see for yourself.

The menu offers English specialties like its battered fish and chips, along with bangers & mash, pork pies, shepherd’s pies and pasties, which are made in-house from scratch. (Check out its full offerings here.)

Donald L., who reviewed it on Dec. 29, said, “The fish had the right amount of crispness and was not greasy at all. The fries were perfectly cooked and were not too hard or soft. Between the order and receiving the order was not more than five minutes. If you have a fish and chips craving, this restaurant will fit the bill.”

Session Coffee

Check out Session Coffee, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, at 1340 S. Santa Fe Drive.

This small shop, which is celebrating its second year of business, is run by two brothers who emphasize high-quality products and ethical sourcing in each of their menu items. Stop by for a sweet potato breakfast burrito, pop-tart or one of its seasonal coffees.

Brock F., who reviewed it on Jan. 3, wrote, “This is a great local shop that embodies what it means to be craft and artisan. Clearly there is a deep love for what they do here, or else the owner wouldn’t put so much effort and hard work into his shop. They sell products from other local companies as well, which I love.”

Bear Creek Distillery

And then there’s Bear Creek Distillery, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 82 reviews. Stop by 1879 S. Acoma St. to hit up the bar and distillery next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Located in the heart of Denver, this distillery handcrafts each of its award-winning batches, from Wheated Bourbon to Spiced Rum. Customers can visit the bar’s tasting room and tour the distillery.

Mike T. said, “There is so much variety to the menu and each drink is fantastic. The staff was friendly and helpful, and they have live music on certain nights. It’s a cozy little spot, so don’t be surprised if it’s busy.”

Article provided by Hoodline.