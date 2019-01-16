Filed Under:Argonaut Wine & Liquor, Colfax Avenue, Denver Fire, SUV Into Building, Washington Street

DENVER (CBS4)– An SUV crashed into Argonaut Wine & Liquor on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters investigating the crash say a “minor medical issue created the situation.”

No one inside Argonaut was injured. The store is located at Colfax Avenue and Washington Street.

suv into argonaut copy SUV Crashes Into Argonaut, Medical Issue Blamed

(credit: Denver Fire)

The store was closed during a structural evaluation to determine if the building suffered any structural damage that would need to be repaired.

The SUV struck the bricks under a window where a neon “Espresso Coffee” sign was hanging.

There are some traffic delays in the area due to emergency vehicles. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

