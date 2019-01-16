Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– An SUV crashed into Argonaut Wine & Liquor on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters investigating the crash say a “minor medical issue created the situation.”
No one inside Argonaut was injured. The store is located at Colfax Avenue and Washington Street.
The store was closed during a structural evaluation to determine if the building suffered any structural damage that would need to be repaired.
The SUV struck the bricks under a window where a neon “Espresso Coffee” sign was hanging.
There are some traffic delays in the area due to emergency vehicles. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.