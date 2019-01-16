DENVER (CBS4)– An SUV crashed into Argonaut Wine & Liquor on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters investigating the crash say a “minor medical issue created the situation.”

DFD crews working an automobile into a building at 760 E. Colfax. & are securing the structure where stability is affected. A minor medical issue created the situation & no injuries reported to anyone inside the structure. Traffic is an issue so alternate routes are advised. pic.twitter.com/W3I0OQQRpz — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 16, 2019

No one inside Argonaut was injured. The store is located at Colfax Avenue and Washington Street.

The store was closed during a structural evaluation to determine if the building suffered any structural damage that would need to be repaired.

The SUV struck the bricks under a window where a neon “Espresso Coffee” sign was hanging.

There are some traffic delays in the area due to emergency vehicles. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.