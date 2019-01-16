(HOODLINE) – Wondering where to find the best gyms near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for gyms.

1. Easton Training Center Denver

Topping the list is Easton Training Center Denver. Located at 1304 S. Santa Fe Drive in Overland, the personal training and martial arts spot is the highest rated gym in Denver, boasting five stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Caitie C. wrote, “Easton is by far the best martial arts training facility in the Denver area. Easton offers world-class instruction, an excellent training facility and an amazing community. Easton has Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and fitness classes.”

2. Fierce45

Next up is Washington Park West’s Fierce45, situated at 527 E. Mississippi. With five stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp, the Pilates studio and gym has proven to be a local favorite.

Heather R., who reviewed it on Dec. 31, said, “Best workout in Denver. I’m a runner and needed a class that pushes me, and every single class does. Full body workout, inspiring coaches and quick results.”

3. Endorphin

Congress Park’s Endorphin, located at 3115 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gym, boxing and yoga spot five stars out of 46 reviews.

Paul C. said, “This is a great spot to sweat. I have done two hard Ryders workouts on the bike with Jay and he is very good: he is encouraging, friendly and communicated well with the group what is next.”

4. Epic Ryde

Epic Ryde, a gym and cycling class spot in Five Points, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 42 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2823 Larimer St. to see for yourself.

Yelper T. C. wrote, “I can’t say enough good things about Epic Ryde. Classes are challenging and the instructors are personable, motivating and awesome. If you’ve been pondering TRX or spinning, this is the place for you!”

5. Pearl Street Fitness

Over in Washington Park West, check out Pearl Street Fitness, which has earned five stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gym, boot camp and yoga spot at 1107 S. Pearl St.

Karin H., who reviewed it on Nov. 19, said, “Pearl Street Fitness is the best workout you can do. It packs cardio and weights all into a one-hour high intensity and you burn a lot of calories! On top of that, the environment and coaches are phenomenal!”

6. Awaken Gym

Last but not least, there’s Awaken Gym, a Lincoln Park favorite with five stars out of 40 reviews. Stop by 777 Santa Fe Drive to hit up the gym and personal training spot next time you’re in the mood.

Ar P. wrote, “This place is amazing. Instructors are all really great. It really helped me realize that calisthenics is the best form of exercise. Such a well-balanced workout and approach.”

Article provided by Hoodline.