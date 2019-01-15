FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The International Children’s Games isn’t something the Town of Frisco had participated in before, but 12 athletes representing the small mountain community and the entire state of Colorado came home with 15 medals.

“(The town) made this incredible, crazy thing possible for Team Frisco. It’s really awesome,” said Nina Shamberger.

Shamberger is getting used to winning. She started cross-country skiing when she was 2 years old. She’s now 13 and winning races.

In Lake Placid, at the International Children’s Games she won two gold medals and a bronze. However, what she remembers most is the unique experience, unlike other races.

“There were lots of European countries, but also China and Japan I think,” she said. “It was my first international competition, and there were so many people there. I didn’t speak their language, it was interesting to see how to communicate.”

There were 448 athletes from 33 cities in 14 countries at this year’s event. Team Frisco was smaller in size but near the top in performance.

“It was really, really fun. I would go back if I had the opportunity, instantly,” said Shamberger.

The next International Children’s Games is in South Korea in 2021. After the success of this team, Frisco is already planning to send another delegation.

LINK: Lake Placid 2019