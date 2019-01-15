(CBS4) – Super Bowl LIII will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It takes place on Feb. 3, 2019.

The following are notes about CBS4 programming related to the Super Bowl:

On Tuesday 1/29/19 at 7:00PM, we’ll have the STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS live, followed by the DEMOCRATIC RESPONSE and CBS News Analysis. From 9-10PM that night will be our annual SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS 2019, hosted by Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah of NCIS Los Angeles. You can watch the commercials now and tweet your vote for your favorite by clicking here.

Here’s another special running during Super Bowl Week, the week of 1/28/19! On Saturday 2/2 from 8:00-10:00PM, Steve Harvey will host THE NFL HONORS here on CBS4. This special recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2018 season. Many awards will be given out, plus the newest PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME class will be announced.

On Sunday 2/3/19, CBS4 is happy to bring you SUPER BOWL LIII live from Atlanta, GA. We’ll start off at 9;30AM that morning with THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW with the normal CBS Sports Network host Adam Schien along with Amy Trask, London Fletcher and Brandon Tierney. At 10:00AM, NFL Films brings you their annual ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL special. We have a new 11:00AM special this year, TONY GOES TO THE SUPER BOWL, as CBS lead analyst Tony Romo talks to many players and background staff. At Noon, we’ll begin 4 hours of THE SUPER BOWL TODAY with many features, interviews and look-ins at the stadium as the game news. The SUPER BOWL ON CBS KICK-OFF SHOW begins at 4:00PM with the game kick-off scheduled for 4:30PM. We’ll have the SUPER BOWL TODAY POSTGAME SHOW AND TROPHY PRESENTATION, followed by the premiere of the new series THE WORLD’S BEST with host James Corden along with judges Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and RuPaul Charles. Watch as they pick the most entertaining acts from not only America but around the world. CBS4 will be on right after the show! It could only be better if the Broncos were playing!