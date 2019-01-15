Filed Under:Government Shutdown, Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park is reopening some areas that were closed because of the government shutdown. The shutdown has reached week 4, a record that’s impacting thousands of workers nationwide.

A small group of park staff worked over the weekend to plow roads packed with snow. Sections of Highways 34 and 36 have reopened.

The park is also opening entrance stations. Park officials say they’re using funds from recreation fees to pay the staff.

