ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Rocky Mountain National Park is reopening some areas that were closed because of the government shutdown. The shutdown has reached week 4, a record that’s impacting thousands of workers nationwide.

A small group of park staff worked over the weekend to plow roads packed with snow. Sections of Highways 34 and 36 have reopened.

RELATED: Volunteers Clean Up Rocky Mountain National Park During Government Shutdown

The park is also opening entrance stations. Park officials say they’re using funds from recreation fees to pay the staff.