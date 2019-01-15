COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado woman who was among one of the first female pilots to fly for the U.S. military during World War II has died. Millicent Young was 96 years old.

Family members say Young died over the weekend in Colorado Springs. She had chronic lung disease.

Young flew bombers and other war planes as a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots — also known as WASPs.

The women piloted planes to make male pilots available for combat service overseas. In 2010, the group was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.