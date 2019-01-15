Filed Under:City Park, Civic Center Park, Martin Luther King Jr., MLK Jr., MLK Marade, Wilma Webb

DENVER (CBS4)– Organizers are preparing for the Martin Luther King Jr. Marade on Monday, Jan. 21. Denver hosts one of the largest celebrations in the nation.

The Marade celebrating Dr. King’s marches through the South has filled Denver’s streets for decades.

Some people didn’t want to let the Klan march, but we said they have a right in the Constitution to assemble and to march. So they went on and they did their thing. But now they’re gone and we’re still here. So love does conquer hate,” said Marade organizer Wilma Webb.

The Marade starts at the Nobel Prize winner’s memorial in City Park, proceeds south out of City Park to Colfax Avenue, then west on Colfax to Civic Center Park. A program immediately follows the Marade in Civic Center Park’s Greek Theater. The total Marade distance equals 5K.

Lesa Webb of Los Angeles, California, holds up a sign before marching in the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., “Marade” (march and parade) in Denver, Colorado, on January, 15, 2018. (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

