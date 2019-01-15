DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver community is meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the future of the Loretto Heights campus. City leaders want to “give the neighborhood a voice” about the redevelopment.



The Loretto Heights property dates back 130 years when it was purchased by the Sisters of Loretto in 1888. It served as the Loretto Heights Academy, a Catholic boarding school for girls. One hundred years later, it was sold to Teikyo University and then to Westside Investments Partners, Inc.

The building, full of intricate designs, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

City planners want community input on what they like about the campus and what they would like to see improved.

The first public meeting is Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., at Machebeuf Hall located at 3001 S. Federal Blvd.