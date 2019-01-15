  • CBS4On Air

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – An accident involving an RTD bus has several lanes of southbound Wadsworth closed just before Hampden.

The call came in at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening. Lakewood Police says a Jeep rear-ended an RTD bus. A female adult was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two children were also in the car, but they were not hurt.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

(credit: Lakewood Police)

No one on the bus, operating Route 76, was hurt.

Police say distracted driving is behind the crash, and the driver will be ticketed. The road is expected to be fully opened by 8:00 p.m.

